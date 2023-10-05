SPE OFFSHORE EUROPE PROVES TO BE A SUCCESS FOR FIFE BUSINESSES

Eight Fife-based businesses recently participated in SPE Offshore Europe, a prestigious gathering in the offshore energy sector. These firms, namely CluisTROM, TDC Parsons Peebles, PFI Sign Plus Ltd, International Testing Services Ltd, Lamond & Murray Ltd, Surface Heating Systems Ltd, Ductform HFE, and MRS Training and Rescue, were integral members of the Fife delegation, benefitting from the support of Fife Council’s Trade Development Programme.

The 50th SPE Offshore Europe, held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, serves as an ideal platform for businesses showcasing their capabilities, forging new partnerships, networking, and gaining insights into the latest industry trends.

During the show, attending businesses experienced a remarkable outcome as they collectively generated over 170 live leads. This impressive number of leads not only underscores the value of their participation but also highlights the immense potential and opportunities presented by Offshore Europe. It serves as a testament to the effectiveness of the networking efforts and the quality of products and services they showcased.

Julie Wilson, Marketing Manager at MRS Training and Rescue said:“We would like to thank the Trade Development Programme for supporting us to attend this year’s SPE Offshore Europe. This exceptionally well-organised event has generated substantial leads for our business. We are thrilled to announce that we’ve secured a booking for a group of six delegates to attend our high-risk confined spaces course.”

Stacey McKinlay from Ductform HFE, HVAC Ductwork Contractors based in Glenrothes, called Offshore Europe: “a very good and worthwhile event, with excellent support from Fife Council,” whilst Sam Cummings of Surface Heating Systems Ltd, a business offering heating products and services to suit any temperature applications, said:

“We were keen to attend Offshore Europe to identify new sectors within the oil industry for sale of our heating products. We’ve received a lot of positive enquiries already which we will be working on in the coming days and weeks.”

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager of Economic Development at Fife Council, said: “We were delighted to extend our support to these businesses at Offshore Europe. Each of the businesses brings distinctive capabilities, a robust supply chain and innovative solutions to the offshore industry, highlighting Fife’s status as a hub for excellence in the energy sector.”

