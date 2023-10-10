Bring it on at The Bay

The popular Fife venue announces its 2023 Festive offering – with something for all the family

The four star Bay Hotel at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, has released details of its full and varied schedule of festive events. Once again, these cover festive fayre dining, Christmas Party Nights – including one for children – and a Hogmanay Party.

After a gap of several years, The Bay Hotel is delighted to see the return of dining on Christmas Day itself, with a delicious three course feast, priced at £70pp for adults, with children under 12 priced at £18.95

Served between noon and 4pm on the big day, guests can look forward to choosing from starters including kiln smoked salmon and leek tart, spiced lamb and apricot terrine, and spinach & ricotta bavarois.

Main courses include everyone’s favourite festive bird – traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings – but if that is not for you, there’s succulent scotch beef fillet, poached fillet of codling, or a baked applewood, onion and leek tart.

Rounding things off to perfection are a choice of biscoff cheesecake, traditional Christmas Pudding, a light and creamy lemon meringue tart, or a white chocolate and raspberry blondie, served warm with clotted cream anglaise.

Restaurant Christmas Fayre will run from 1st to 24th December, 12 noon to 9 pm each day, in the Horizons Restaurant, with its stunning views across the Firth of Forth. Two courses are priced at £22.95, with choices including crispy filo pastry King Prawns, creamy garlic mushrooms, traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, and tempura battered smoked haddock fillets. A festive dessert can also be chosen from a wide menu at an additional cost. Horizons Festive Fayre is a great opportunity for a sociable get together with family, friends and work colleagues.

The Bay Hotel Christmas Party nights are always a calendar highlight, with excellent food and a top class disco.

Running on the 15th and 16th December at 7pm, the Party Nights are priced at £39.95 per person, a price point held from last year to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy them.

The three course meal is served before the dancing begins, with partygoers sure to work it off on the dance floor!

Younger family members are catered for with a special Children’s Christmas Party on the 16th December from 6-8pm. This includes a visit from Santa and a gift for every child. Tickets are £10 for children, and a £1 for each adult – which has not been increased since last year.

Known for laying on a fabulous night to welcome in the Bells, The Bay is once again offering its Bring InThe Bells Hogmanay Party from 8pm to 1am. Adult tickets are £30 each, with Children at £20. Entertainment is provided by Elite – Dancing through the Decades, with popular act Chris Wainwright also performing, along with a piper to pipe in the new year. A complimentary buffet box is provided after the Bells.

“We are delighted to reveal our 2023 Festive Line up, of which we are very proud,” said General Manager Janet Murray. “We have ensured that we have included all the elements for which The Bay Hotel is known – the delicious festive food, the feel good entertainment which never disappoints, and the mix of events for all ages.”

“We are very pleased to be offering Christmas Day dining this year, as we know that this was very much missed in the past few years,” added Janet. “For many families, including those who own a holiday home on the park, coming here on Christmas Day is a real festive tradition. Anyone can book and enjoy our festive events though– you don’t need to be a resident on the park to do so. It’s very much a case of bringing the local community together at this time of the year.”

Janet finished by saying: “We are very grateful to all our loyal customers for their repeat business over the years. That’s why it is important to us to be offering the same prices as last year for many events. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Bay Hotel and Pettycur Bay Holiday Park this festive season.”

Booking is recommended for all festive events.

Call 01592 892222 to book.

www.pettycur.co.uk

www.thebayhotel.net

