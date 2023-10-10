World Homeless Day

The Simon Community reports that there are 80 people sleeping rough in Edinburgh on any night and that the demand for their services has risen by nearly 20%. The organisation deals with support requests from people needing somewhere to stay for the night as well as longer accommodation needs, benefits and financial advice.

Read more here

Simon Community Scotland. 25.9.23 Pics show: Holyrood Road, Edinburgh (Hub), Streetreads Library (Edinburgh) and SCS Homes – Granton, Edinburgh (accommodation). Simon Community Scotland. PHOTO: Iain McLean, 52 Harelaw Ave Glasgow G44 3HY photomclean@googlemail.com www.iainmclean.com

Money found to fix the Pride Bridge

When the council’s Transport Committee meets on Thursday it is expected to approve the plans to save the Lindsay Road Bridge – the Pride Bridge.

The council has applied to Transport Scotland for funding of £232,700 through Sustrans to replace the bridge deck. The council will then appoint a designer and it is expected to take around a year to complete the work.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “I’m delighted that this funding award gives new hope for the future of Pride Bridge.

“This structure is a local landmark, a link to Leith’s industrial past and a reminder of the pandemic, but above all else for me it is a celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride. It also provides a safe and convenient walking and cycling route between North Fort Street and Newhaven area.

“Thanks to all those involved who have campaigned for its preservation.”

North Forth Street Bridge (Dreadnought). Photo: © April 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Ultra race run in ultra wet conditions

More than 300 runners completed the gruelling Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra Marathon on Saturday despite the driving rain.

The weather conditions were horrendous and so it is testament to all those who completed the 56 mile race.

Read more here.

Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust West Calder invite everyone for a chat about rehoming and fostering at our “Can You… Be My Person?” event on Saturday 28 October at 12-4pm at the centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, you can also email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers – anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

Ben

Subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our October issue is now published. You may subscribe to receive your own copy by mail by clicking on the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...