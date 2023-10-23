Although the weather has affected areas in the north east more than others, Edinburgh has not gone unscathed.

In Granton the Old Chain Pier was damaged by waves as the owners recorded on social media. After some hasty repairs the bar was open again to the public on Sunday despite one of their windows being blown in.

Several boats in Granton Harbour have been sunk and others have been damaged during the storm.

Today the Met Office say the area of Edinburgh and Lothians remains affected by a yellow weather warning with ice forecast. Keep an eye on the weather here.

Sunken boats at Granton Harbour due to Storm Babet. PHOTO Alan Simpson

