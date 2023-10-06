Community Cinema Hubs Project showing films all over Edinburgh.

A new Local Cinema film programme has been rolled out this autumn with films including Ken Loach’s The Old Oak being screened in seven community cinemas all over the city.

This pilot programme is funded by The City of Edinburgh Council through the Creative Community Hubs Network bringing together a variety of hubs engaging creatively with communities and is the first shared programme produced. Part of the reason for it is a response to the demise of the Filmhouse which closed last year.

The programme contains strong themes, including Scottish film, the experiences of LGBTQ+ people and refugees, films for young people; and documentary films exploring working-class lives. All of the films in the programme have been developed with local people and groups involved with each hub.

Craigmillar Now will screen Tish about the photographer who dedicated her life to documenting the lives of working-class communities in North East England. The screening will also include a focus on local Craigmillar photographer Sandra George, whose work the hub has been profiling in recent years. Craigmillar Now also screen the Bill Douglas trilogy (My Childhood; My Ain Folk; My Way Home) in three separate screenings across January near their original filming locations.

In early December, Duncan Place Community Hub in Leith screens the National Theatre of Scotland film Adam, based on the theatre production of the same name, with a special post-film Q&A in collaboration with LGBT Health and Wellbeing, and, in collaboration with LGBT Youth, The Crannie Community Hub will be screening Sweetheart, a heartwarming story of a young queer person on a family holiday at a caravan park.

In addition to their public screening of the 40th anniversary of Local Hero, the Out of the Blue Drill Hall will also be hosting a special screening of the film especially for older community members of Pilmeny Development Project who, due to the Centre for the Moving Image going into administration, are no longer able to attend regular Silver Screen screenings at Filmhouse.

PROGRAMME

The Crannie Community Hub, Old Town

Sweetheart (15), 13th October 4pm

The Old Oak (15), 17th November 4pm

Craigmillar Now, Craigmillar

Margaret Tait short films: Colour Poems, Calypso, These Walls and Garden Pieces, 30th November at 3pm

Tish, Monday 18th Dec, 2pm

The Bill Douglas Trilogy (screened separately in three parts):

My Childhood (PG): Thursday 18th January 3pm

My Ain Folk (PG): Thursday 25th January, 3pm

My Way Home (15): Thursday 1st February 3pm

Duncan Place Community Hub, Leith

The Old Oak (15) – Sunday 22nd October at 2pm plus post-screening community meal

Seven Songs For A Long Life (12A) – Saturday 25th Nov at 2pm plus post-screening Death Cafe

Everyman plus NTS: Adam – Sat 9th Dec at 2pm screening plus post-film discussion/Q&A

Granton:hub, Granton

The Old Oak (15) – Thursday 30th November 7pm

McDonald Road Library, Leith

The Old Oak (15), Saturday 28th October 2pm

The Out of the Blue Drill Hall, Leith

Shaun of the Dead (15) – Sunday 29th October – Doors open 6pm film 7.30pm

The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) – Sunday December 17th – Doors open 5pm for 6:30 start

(Additional: an informal screening of Local Hero for older people in the rehearsal room with tea & biscuits)

WHALE Arts, Wester Hailes

Film & Food: Brave (PG) – Wednesday 8th Nov 6pm

Film & Food: Arthur Christmas (U) – Wednesday 6th Dec 6pm

Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said:“I am delighted that the Cultural Cinemas in Communities project is getting off the ground and from next week there will be screenings at seven community hubs around the city. In line with the aims of our Citywide Cultural Strategy 2023-2030, through this project residents will be able to go to screenings of independent cultural films in their local area. We are a globally recognised cultural city and it is right that this should be spread to all areas of the Capital.

“On a personal level I am really looking forward to attending some of these screenings myself. I would like to thank WHALE Arts as lead partner and everyone else who has contributed to this excellent project being brough to fruition. From Wester Hailes to Leith and beyond I have no doubt that this pilot will be a great success and serve as a springboard for further similar projects.”

Morvern Cunningham, Community Cinema Hubs Project Coordinator said: “I’m very proud of the film programme the hubs have collaboratively come up with. Edinburgh now has a really diverse and interesting programme of local cinema as a result of the Community Cinema Hubs Project, at a time when the lack of independent cinema is so keenly felt in the city. It’s vital that these screenings are taking place locally in hubs that cater directly to their communities.”

Stephanie Haigh, who runs Freeze Frame Film Club at Out of the Blue Drill Hall said: “I am so happy to be involved in the Community Cinema Hubs Project. The injection of support and shared enthusiasm for bringing great films into community venues is a very exciting development in Edinburgh’s full programme of events. OOTB have chosen a selection of films that are open hearted and fun – some might argue sentimental – but even though our first choice, Local Hero, is now 40 years old, it remains relevant with its themes about home, community, money and our environment. It’s a great film to start off our screenings as part of the Community Cinema Hubs Project.”

