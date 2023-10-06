Today our five things are all about cultural events in the city in the next couple of months.

First – News about Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

UniqueAssembly, the organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, announced on Thursday that Björn Again the parody ABBA show will headline the Night Afore Disco Party in Edinburgh.

In addition there will be a huge party – the New Year’s Revels at Assembly Rooms on George Street.

Everyone will be dancing to the music of the Swedish tribute band on 30 December when they appear on the stage at Princes Street Gardens. Australian entertainers Björn Again have performed more than 5,500 times in 72 countries and first appeared in the capital at Hogmanay in 2000/01.

Bjorn Again, 20th Anniversary tour, live at Hammersmith Apollo, 18th December 2008

The Crannie

There will be a knit and natter today at The Crannie, 9 Cranston Street where they put on a range of activities each week. More information by clicking on the image below.

The pop up cinema is part of a larger project funded by the council. Read more here about the citywide Community Cinema Hubs Project.

At the Traverse

I, Daniel Blake is one of the most important stories of a generation. Aglimpse behind the headlines and the stark reality of what happens when the political system is stacked against you.

A touching and vital story of how people come together in the face of adversity and how sometimes creating a family to support you just isn’t enough. The show is adapted for stage by Dave Johns who played Daniel Blake in the award winning 2016 Ken Loach film.

This is not fiction. It is reality.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

There is nothing more Edinburgh than this book by Muriel Spark.

The play adapted by Jay Presson Allen is being staged by Leiththeatre at Church Hill Theatre on 29 November to 1 December at 7.30pm and then on Saturday there is a matinee performance at 2.30pm.

This is not the Leith Theatre on Ferry Road next to the library but a completely separate body.

On their website the theatre company clarifies the position: “Leitheatre is an amateur theatre group based in Edinburgh. We usually produce three full length productions per year, including one in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. We also take part in the Scottish Community Drama Association (SCDA) One Act Play Festival. Our productions take place in the Church Hill Theatre, the Studio Theatre and Inverleith St Serf’s Church Centre. We also produce a Burns Show in January to celebrate the birth of Scotland’s Bard, Robert Burns. This show is performed for other organisations such as Golf Clubs, Care Homes and other social clubs. If you are interested in booking the Burns show, please get in touch via the ‘Contact Us.’ button above.

“On the Our History page, you will read how our roots are in Leith but we perform in venues and theatres all over Edinburgh. We are not connected to Leith Theatre, in Ferry Road. You can find information about that organisation here Leith Theatre Trust.”

