UniqueAssembly, the organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, have announced on Thursday that Björn Again the parody ABBA show will headline the Night Afore Disco Party in Edinburgh.

In addition there will be a four day long party with the New Year’s Revels at Assembly Rooms on George Street.

Everyone will be dancing to the music of the Swedish tribute band on 30 December when they appear on the stage at Princes Street Gardens. Australian entertainers Björn Again have performed more than 5,500 times in 72 countries and first appeared in the capital at Hogmanay in 2000/01.

The Night Afore Disco Party with Björn Again and Massaoke will take place on Saturday 30 December, 6.30 – 10.00pm in West Princes Street Gardens, Doors 17.30. The live singalong band Massaoke will be the support act to laud the 30 years of Hogmanay with some hairbrush anthems.

The DJ Ewen Cameron from Greatest Hits Radio will keep the evening together with his own brand of chat for the singalong party evening.

Bjorn Again, 20th Anniversary tour, live at Hammersmith Apollo PHOTO Amanda Rose

Founding member of Björn Again, Rod Stephen, said: “I have toured the Björn Again show around the world since the late 1980s. There have been many shows with amazingly responsive audiences but I don’t think you can ever top an Edinburgh Hogmanay crowd. These guys are just on a whole different level. I can’t wait to see this again!”

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “It’s fantastic to see another great addition to this year’s already stellar lineup for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. I’m sure that Björn Again will make sure that there are no shortage of dancing queens when they take to the stage for the Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens.

“This year there is a new four-day programme of events for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay at the Assembly Rooms which is really exciting. I’m really proud that we’re able to offer such an exciting and eclectic programme for our residents and visitors as part of our Winter Festivals celebrations.”

A new four day programme of indoor events will include the Assembly Rooms which will become Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Festival Club and its packed programme of live music, comedy, dancing and family events.

Events at the Festival Club will include:

29 December Ho-Ho-Hogmanay – a live comedy show

30 December Night Afore Hoolie with Blue Rose Code, Bairns New Year Revels

Hogmanay – New Year Revels

New Year’s Day – a programme of free live music and ceilidh dancing will be part of the First Footin’ culture trail.



On Hogmanay Massaoke will provide the inspiration to get the audience singing their way into 2024 at the Midnight Moment.

During the day there will be Bairns New Year Revels when young people have a chance to join in the family friendly show with Massaoke and a ceilidh.

And on Hogmanay there will be a Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral heralding the 900th year of the High Kirk with the first three cantatas from J.S.Bach’s Christmas Oratorio from 6.30 to 8.00pm. Doors at 6pm.

Tickets and further information for these 30th Anniversary events will be available from 10.00am on Friday 6 October.

Tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay world-famous Street Party and Concert in the Gardens with Pulp are available now.

www.edinburghshogmanay.com

Edinburgh based producers Unique Events & Assembly Festival collaborated in 2022 to form UniqueAssembly, and are contracted to create and produce the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival until 2024.

Björn Again – credit Forever Living

