Edinburgh’s most famous penguin Sir Nils Olav is the world’s highest-ranking penguin, and now the Guinness World Records title has been revised to take account of his promotion from Brigadier to Major General.

Sir Nils lives at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo where keepers welcomed the updated record title.

Guinness World Records Editor in Chief Craig Glenday visited the zoo to present the zoo’s penguin keeper team with the updated world record title.

Michael Livingstone, Senior Keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We are so proud to receive Sir Nils’ updated world record title.

“He was promoted to Major General in recognition of his good conduct and for being a superb example for the rest of our penguins.

“It is an incredible privilege to not only work with a knighted penguin, but a Guinness World Records title holder as well.”

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to encounter a number of Knights in my time at Guinness World Records – Sir Richard Branson, Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Sir Christopher Lee, to name just three – but only one could swim to a depth of 50 metres at eight miles an hour with a mouthful of fish.

“Sir Nils is member of a rare club of creatures that have been promoted to positions of seniority, alongside the likes of Reserve Deputy Sherrif Bert the camel, Major Perseus the horse, Lance Corporal Derby the sheep and Master Corporal Juno the bear.

“I am greatly honoured to be able to confer on to Sir Nils another promotion, upgrading his Guinness World Records title to reflect his exalted position as Major General.”

His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway visited the zoo in August to promote the king penguin to the third highest rank in the Norwegian armed forces, Major General. Following an inspection of 160 uniformed soldiers, Sir Nils was awarded his new badge of honour at a special ceremony.

Sir Nils Olav is named after two people, Major Nils Egelien, who organised his adoption by the army in 1972, and the then-King of Norway, King Olav V. The special penguin has a more recent connection with Norwegian royalty after being made a knight and Baron of the Bouvet Islands in 2008 by King Harald V.

Visitors to Edinburgh Zoo can find the world record holder, Sir Nils, at Penguins’ Rock where he lives with four other king penguins and over 100 gentoo and Northern rockhoppers.

