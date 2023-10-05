Sandy Mabon has just confirmed the date of the first competition to be held at Morton Fishings near Livingston since he took ownership earlier this year.

The date for your diary is Sunday, October 29, and, within hours of the announcement on social media, over 20 anglers had signed on.

Mabon, who took over in March, has put over six tonnes of fish into the lake since March and has made extensive on-shore alterations to the fabric.

He’s recently opened a tackle shop and has thousands of new flies for sale.

Mabon (pictured beside the new boat platforms at the fishery by Nigel Duncan) said: “The fishing will be from 8am to 4.30pm and there will be a break at 12 noon for soup and sausage rolls, tea and coffee, whatever you want, and back out and it is the first three caught at counted, it does not matter what size they are.

“You come in get them weighed and then you can go back out to fish and enjoy the rest of your day on a catch and release basis.”

He added: “Everybody else is doing competitions and so I thought we will try it and see what happens. We have over 20 people signed already and we only opened bookings 24-hours ago.

“If the bank is full and the boats are full then we will have around £1,000 in prize money. That will be £500 for first place, second £250 second and £150 third and we have prizes for the first fish and biggest fish. If it works we will do more.”

The newly completed boat docking platforms at Morton Fishings. Picture Nigel Duncan

A view towards the woods at Morton Fishings. It was unfortunately raining when this was taken. Picture Nigel Duncan

