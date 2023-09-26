Edinburgh will celebrate the arrival of 2024 in the company of Pulp at the 30th anniversary Concert in the Gardens.

This is the first time the Sheffield band has appeared live in the capital for more than two decades, and they will perform tracks such as Common People, Disco 2000 and Do You Remember the First Time? on stage in Princes Street Gardens with Edinburgh Castle providing the perfect backdrop.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask “Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?” What will your answer be? Come along and start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

Directors of UniqueAssembly who create and produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of The City of Edinburgh Council said: “Reaching the milestone 30th anniversary for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is a phenomenal achievement, which since 1993 has welcomed millions of party people to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay. We wanted to make sure that this year was extra special for our audiences and are thrilled to welcome Pulp to the party. This will be the hottest ticket in town, and we recommend people grab their tickets fast to make sure they don’t miss out”.

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “The excellent news that pop-pioneers Pulp are set to headline the 30th Anniversary Concert in the Gardens, as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, is testament to the international reputation that our city and festivals command.

“After the difficult years of the pandemic, I’m overjoyed that our festivals are back to their brilliant best and providing such high calibre cultural offerings for our residents and visitors.

“I would like to thank Unique Assembly and all our other fantastic partners who have worked so hard on delivering our winter festivals. This year’s New Year’s Eve festivities are set to be some of the finest that Edinburgh has ever seen. I’m sure we’ll all fondly remember the first time that Pulp will see Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh into 2024.”

There will be 40,000 tickets on sale for the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party ready to dance their way to 2024 at the Midnight Moment. Pulp’s headline performance and other DJ sets will be broadcast to the partygoers on Princes Street in the Pop Zone creating a massive city centre party. And then we have to hope there will be fireworks as in previous years.

On Waverley Bridge The Tartan Zone will be a night of foot stomping’ music with Elephant Sessions, Kinnaris Quintet and the Hannah Fisher Band leading the way on the ceilidh dancing.

A silent disco for 4,000 people will entertain the party people along with live street theatre, drummers, pipers, vintage funfair rides, and food and drink outlets.

Before and after Hogmanay itself, the format is the well known four day party including the Torchlight Procession, the Night Afore Disco Party and the First Footin’ culture trail with artists from all over Scotland in some of Edinburgh’s best loved buildings. For the family Sprogmanay offers many events in the Old Town.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

TICKETS

Concert in the Gardens with Pulp and special guests to be announced, takes place on Sunday 31 December 2023 in West Princes Street Gardens, from 9pm to 12.50am. Tickets go on general release Friday 29 September at 10.00am from www.edinburghshogmanay.com priced from £75.00 inc. booking fees and 50p charity donation.

A limited Concert in the Gardens pre-sale is available to those registered with www.edinburghshogmanay.com and will begin on Thursday 28 September at 10am.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party tickets are on sale now priced £28.50 including fees and charity donation, and discounted EH Postcode Resident Street Party Tickets £23.50 inc. fees and charity donation. Tickets for the Street Party Silent Disco with Silent Adventure are priced £7.50 inc. fees and require a full Street Party ticket to purchase. Spaces for the Silent Disco Zone are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis.

50p from every Concert in the Gardens and Street Party ticket purchased will be donated to homeless charity Social Bite, and additional online donations can be made when purchasing tickets.

Details of further Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2023/24 events will be announced in October.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor star of the Night Afore party in December 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The entertainment at the Night Afore Party in Princes Street Gardens was provided by Clare Grogan and Altered Images followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

