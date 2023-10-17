Broomhall Drive Post Office opens at new location.

Broomhall Drive Post Office has opened at a new location at Day-Today Express, 37 Broomhall Drive,, EH12 7QL.

This will restored Post Office services to the area as it is a replacement for the branch at St John’s Road where the Postmaster resigned and also the store at 265 St John’s Road which closed in January.

The new branch offers a Post Office counter alongside the convenience store retail counter where there will be 51 hours of Post Office service each week for the convenience of customers.

Steven Simpson, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

Day-Today Express

37 Broomhall Drive

Edinburgh

EH12 7QL

Post Office opening hours

Mon – Sat 09:00 – 17:30

Sun Closed

