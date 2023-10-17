Filmhouse fundraiser

The fundraiser for opening the doors at Filmhouse has now reached almost £140,000. If you would like Filmhouse to be able to reopen then the charity which is largely made up of former employees needs your help. You will find the crowdfunder here.

Not long after the fundraiser opened in mid September, Director Ginnie Atkinson said: ““The Crowdfunder has got off to a terrific start having raised £55K (not including Gift Aid) after 6 days of action . We have also had other donations amounting to around £20K. This is all very encouraging to say the least.”

The scriptwriter of The Rig David Macpherson recorded his video message:

Many people involved in film have supported the cause but possibly none have done it more directly than actor Dame Emma Thompson…

Firefighter Control jobs at SFRS

Recruitment for this position opens today

New members needed

Juniper Green and Baberton Mains Community Council need one more resident to join the Community Council as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: “We work with our local elected Councillors, Edinburgh Council officials, and others to improve our area in whatever way – be it schools, bus services, health services, green spaces, planning matters, infrastructure, etc.



“If you have an interest in being the next Chair of the CC, so much the better.



“If you want to get more information and have an informal chat with the current Chair and/or other members of the CC, please email correspondence@junipergreencc.org.uk.”

There is more information about community councils here on the council website.



At the Scottish International Storytelling Festival

On 22 October the evening entertainment is Orpheus | Orfeo

The story of Orpheus and Eurydice gets a Scottish twist in this dark and dangerous telling of the famous Greek myth. For this first time ever, the Shetland ballad of King Orfeo is swirled into the murky depths of Hades’ underworld. Storyteller Daniel Serridge, singer Heather Cartwright and harpist Neil Wood explore grief and loss, inspired by the words of people who live and work most closely with it. They will take you deep below the earth and back again, pushing you forward, dragging you home and demanding that you don’t look back!

8pm (1hr) at The Scottish Storytelling Centre on the Royal Mile. Box office: 0131 556 9579

Subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our October issue is now published. You may subscribe to receive your own copy by mail by clicking on the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...