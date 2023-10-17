All of your little monsters can actively enjoy Halloween this year and have a frightfully good time at Edinburgh Leisure’s three soft-play centres across the city.

Let them get into the Halloween spirit by joining one of the soft play parties. There will be ghoulish discos, petrifying party games and of course lots of soft play fun.

Prizes are on offer for the best fancy dress so get creative.

Where: Clambers at Royal Commonwealth Pool

21 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh EH16 5BB

When: 4.00-6.00 pm

Thursday, 19 October and Thursday, 26th October 2023

Cost: £13.00 – non-members; £9.00 – members; free for 0-11 months

To book: Book your child’s space at reception during your next visit.

Where: Scrambles at EICA Ratho

South Platt Hill, Newbridge, Edinburgh EH28 8AA

When: 3.00-5.00 pm, Friday, 27th October 2023

Cost: £13.00 – non-members; £9.00 – members; free for 0-11 months

To book: Book your child’s space at reception during your next visit.

Where: Tumbles at Portobello

20 Westbank Street, Edinburgh EH15 1DR

When: 3.00-5.00 pm, Friday, 27th and

4.00-6.00 pm – Monday, 30th October 2023

Cost: £13.00 – non-members; £9.00 – members; free for 0-11 months

To book: Book your child’s space at reception during your next visit.

Tickets are now on sale. Entry is for ticket holders only. Please present tickets at the venue’s welcome desk. Each venue will close to ‘pay as you play’ entry one hour before the start of the party. Children must be under the supervision of their parent/carer at all times.

Soft Play Membership – October offer

Sign up for a Soft Play Membership in October and we’ll gift you December FREE!

From £17.99 a month*, your little adventurers can have fun in our three unique soft play venues across the city as well as receiving exclusive member benefits throughout the year.



This is a great way to keep your kids active and entertained.

Find out more about the offer here.

*Membership is £17.99 a month for one child, £31.99 for two children and £39.99 for three children.

