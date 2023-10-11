Students on the interior design course at Heriot Watt have formed a partnership with the Royal Scots Club to redesign some of their public spaces.

While respecting the history of the three townhouses in the New Town it will be an opportunity for the students to introduce contemporary design elements attractive to a younger audience.

Founded in 1918 as a memorial to the 11,000 local soldiers from the Royal Scots Regiment who died during World War I, the Royal Scots Club has flourished into a prominent establishment with more than 2,000 members. It also serves as an hotel and event venue, with a range of public areas including the Dining Room, Cocktail Bar & Lounge, private dining areas, as well as conference and meeting rooms.

Students from Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design, studying a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Design, will dedicate 10 weeks to this transformative project. Their final designs will be presented to a panel comprising representatives from The Royal Scots Club for evaluation and feedback.

Julie Smith, Assistant Professor in Interior Architecture & Design at Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design, said: “This collaboration offers invaluable real-world experience for our students. Working with professional spaces and clients is a crucial aspect of their education. We are thrilled to partner with The Royal Scots Club on this design challenge, which encourages our students to push boundaries and craft innovative solutions.”

Julie emphasised that the students’ challenge is to respect the Club’s classical architecture and historical significance while infusing a contemporary and innovative aesthetic.

Adrian Hayes, General Manager of The Royal Scots Club, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We eagerly anticipate fresh and contemporary design concepts that resonate with a diverse demographic and bridge the gap between tradition and innovation. The Royal Scots Club has a rich history but has evolved over the past century into a modern and more inclusive establishment. As we embrace our next chapter, it is essential to ensure that the Club remains as vibrant as ever.”

Twenty-seven students will propose redesigns for six distinct spaces within The Royal Scots Club, situated at 29-31 Abercromby Place in Edinburgh. These spaces include the Ellesmere Room, Scot Room, Douglas Room, Princess Royal, Hepburn Suite, Members’ Library and the Lounge Bar. Many of these rooms showcase original Georgian and Victorian design features, such as high corniced ceilings, large oak-panelled doors, fireplaces, and elaborate carved bookcases.

The Royal Scots Club will award a cash prize to the winning team based on their concept development, visual design, and the commercial viability of their redesign solution.

