Major water retailer moves to Grade-A Edinburgh Park home

The UK’s longest-established water retailer has moved headquarters for the first time since it began operations in 2008, as it closes in on its target to be net zero by 2030.

Business Stream has signed a long-term lease at Lochside Crescent in Edinburgh – just 800m from its previous residence at Lochside View.

The 300-strong business now occupies three floors of the south west wing of the building, forming a combined floor space of 25,618 square feet.

A major driving force behind the move was down to the green credentials of the building, which is also leased by financial services group, Aegon.

Jo Dow, CEO of Business Stream, said: “As a service business our offices account for a significant portion of our carbon footprint. The environmental impact was a key consideration in making this move as the new office will provide us with new opportunities to reduce our emissions further”.

The new offices at 1-3 Lochside Crescent utilise 100% of electricity from renewable sources, with solar PV panels to be added to the roof of the building in the coming months. In addition, state-of-the-art waste technology has been installed to help encourage colleagues to recycle.

The office is minutes from the tram and rail network and the car park features EV charging ports, supporting Business Stream’s recent initiatives to reduce its travel emissions by replacing its fleet with electric vehicles and introducing an electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme for colleagues.

Another key motive for making the move was to provide improved facilities for colleagues. The new office provides access to a Westfield health gym, a restaurant, deli and café, wellness and relaxation spaces and a quiet room, as well as a large mix of collaborative breakout areas.

Jo added: “We recognise the importance of providing our colleagues with an inspiring and comfortable working environment which supports and encourages collaborative working. The new office space will offer lots of facilities for our colleagues to enjoy, while supporting their mental health and physical wellbeing”.

In recognition of its sustainability efforts, the retailer was awarded a Gold rating by global sustainability assessors, EcoVadis, in November 2022, placing it within the top 5% of companies measured across four key sustainability areas – the environment, labour and working conditions, sustainable procurement and ethics.

Business Stream recently cut its carbon emissions by 50% in one year after rolling out a series of carefully planned measures to deliver environmental savings. The result, measured from April 2022 to April 2023, and externally verified, exceeded the retailer’s promise to cut emissions.

Like this: Like Loading...