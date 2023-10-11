The bus gate camera on Manse Road which is an integral part of the Corstorphine Connections scheme to reduce through traffic in the area is about to become live once more.

There have been two incidences of vandalism meaning that the camera was not working, but repairs have now been carried out. The council has worked with Police Scotland on the issue of vandalism and anti-climb paint has now been applied – as well as a CCTV camera watching the bus gate camera itself.

Construction is proceeding with sites on Corstorphine High Street, Dovecot Road, Kirk Loan and the Featherhall area all due for completion by next week after which the camera can be turned on again. There will be a grace period of one week during which no fines will be imposed, but warning notices will be sent to drivers who proceed through the gate at times when it is not allowed. The council is also sending letters to every resident in the area accompanied by social media posts and refreshed signage on approaches to the bus gate.

12/09/2023 Picture Alan Simpson A replacement bus gate camera was vandalised for a second time on Manse Road Corstorphine.The first time the pole was cut down in July 2023.The second time the cables were cut.

Cllr Scott Arthur talked to The Edinburgh Reporter about the Low Traffic Neighbourhood measures being trialled in Corstorphine PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “The purpose of this bus gate is to reduce traffic shortcutting through the area on its way to somewhere else, and once it’s operational again it will help to create a safer, more relaxed environment for everyone as part of Corstorphine Connections road safety trial. We’ve already heard from residents who have found it helpful for their day-to-day journeys. I appreciate that it is inconvenient for some local residents, but the trial aims to strike the right balance between that and improving road safety.

“Officers are making sure local people are aware of the change and have written to residents in the area, as well as refreshing signage on approach to the bus gate.

“We’re also keen to deter any mistreatment of the camera, and will be installing anti-climb paint and CCTV. Ultimately, I hope the camera won’t be needed as drivers will respect the law and safety of others.”

From 12 October construction starts on footway improvements on Saughton Road North and is planned to last until 12 November. Whilst most of the work is done under temporary traffic lights, the final two days require closing of Saughton Road North to install new crossing islands. To minimise disruption, this is planned to be done on the weekend of 11-12 November. The council will also use this opportunity add some speed cushions to the High Street.

On 11-12 November bus services will require to be diverted, as per a diversion route used in the earlier High Street phase of construction. During this time a free taxi shuttle service will be available to residents.

In the first month of operation the bus gate camera issued 2,298 fines totalling £50,730 and in the first two months the fines totalled almost £100,000.

The part-time bus gate operates on Manse Road at the junction with St John’s Road Mondays to Fridays 8am to 10am and 2.45pm to 6.30pm. General traffic is not allowed to use Manse Road to access St John’s Road at these times.

12/09/2023 Picture Alan Simpson A replacement bus gate camera was vandalised for a second time on Manse Road Corstorphine.The first time the pole was cut down in July 2023.The second time the cables were cut.

Like this: Like Loading...