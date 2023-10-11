A journey through Celtic, Nordic and Appalachian cultures awaits audiences on Sunday 15 October at Edinburgh Queen’s Hall.

Sharing their Celtic, Nordic and Appalachian cultures: Aly Bain, Scotland’s supreme traditional style fiddler; Swedish multi-instrumentalist Ale Möller, and American old time fiddler, singer, guitarist and banjo player Bruce Molsky form a dynamic diversity.

Aly Bain in addition to his reputation as an outstanding Shetland and Scottish fiddler, has become well known in the English speaking world as the host of the Celtic-American TV series Transatlantic Sessions, and in the Scandinavian world for his work with Sweden’s multi-talented Ale Möller. On this project Aly has combined both angles, touring and recording with Bruce Molsky from the TV series and with Ale too, creating a trio which spans the North Atlantic fiddle traditions of America, Shetland, Scotland and Scandinavia.

Multi-instrumentalist, folk/world music pioneer, and eight time Swedish Grammy winner Ale Möller is a constant explorer. Firmly anchored in traditional music, Möller has been a guiding light, expanding the borders of Scandinavian folk music in groups and/or projects such as Filarfolket, Nordan, Frifot, Stockholm Folk Music Big Band, Ale Möller Band, and, more recently, Ale Möller Trio.

Bruce Molsky is one of the most revered “multi-hyphenated career” ambassadors for America’s old-time mountain music. For decades, he’s been a globetrotting performer, ethnomusicologist and educator, a recording artist with an expansive discography including seven solo albums, well over a dozen collaborations and two Grammy-nominations. He’s also the classic “musician’s musician” – a man who’s received high praise from diverse fans and collaborators like Linda Ronstadt, Mark Knopfler, Celtic giants Donal Lunny and Andy Irvine, jazzer Bill Frisell and dobro master Jerry Douglas, a true country gentleman by way of the Big Apple aptly dubbed “the Rembrandt of Appalachian fiddlers” by virtuoso violinist and sometimes bandmate Darol Anger.

Aly, Ale and Bruce said: “Our far-flung trio of pals love meeting up whenever we can and enjoy our music most when it’s ‘in the moment’. We very much hope that you too enjoy this meeting-point.”

