The Student

The oldest student publication in Europe which was set up by Robert Louis Stevenson in 1887 is encountering tough financial times, but the good news is that their fundraiser has been very successful since it began last week.

The Go Fund Me page has exceeded the original target of £1,000 which will enable the volunteers to “print two editions and keep the title secure until the end of the semester”. The volunteers have confirmed that the balance above their original target will be used for future issues.

The loss of a major print advertiser in the spring cast a shadow over the publication and the editors worried that the future of the paper which continued through two World Wars and the recent lockdown, was under threat.

Joe Sullivan, Editor-in-Chief of The Student, said: “Our campaign is looking to raise funds to carry out a full fortnightly print run this semester.

“We hope that the confidence this gives our print advertisers will allow us to secure more reliable funding on our own for down the line.

“We are looking to raise £1000 to cover the cost of one print issue this year, and some incidental costs of running the publication.

“Any money donated over our target will be invested back into the publication, so that future generations of students can benefit for years to come.

“Some potential areas for funding include improving our editing software, investing in better equipment and taking steps to put The Student on a more reliable long-term financial footing.”

Lucy Jackson, President at The Student, said: “I’m devastated that the landscape of print journalism has proved to be so rocky for us. Unfortunately, we’re at the point where sheer dedication and passion for journalism simply isn’t enough.

“This isn’t unique to us, we know that journalism as a whole is struggling and whilst we’re adapting to the new digital age, we can’t abandon print – it forms such a central part of our identity and our university experience.

“The Student is often the first place students will get to try their hand at journalism. It’s vital we remain open and accessible to all, so that future generations of young journalists have the space to develop and grow.”

Councillor was disrespectful – but cleared of code breach

Former councillor John McLellan was cleared by the Standards Commission for Scotland of breaching the Councillor’s Code of Conduct despite “on the face of it failing to behave with courtesy and respect” during a meeting in October 2021. As a councillor the commission found that he was entitled to enhanced protection of his freedom of expression and so concluded that a formal finding of breach could not be made.

Even though Mr McLellan used a mobile phone during the meeting when asked not to the panel accepted the argument that he was entitled to enhanced right to freedom of expressions afforded to politicians under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

But the panel did consider that his use of the phone and his offering of it to one of the solicitors, in the context of him mentioning contact with a journalist was “both entirely inappropriate and disrespectful”.

The Panel found that former Cllr McLellan’s behaviour was not sufficiently offensive, abusive or gratuitous as to justify a restriction on that enhanced right to freedom of expression, that a finding of a breach of the Code and imposition of a sanction would entail. As such, the Panel concluded overall that a breach of the Code could not be found.

Section 3 of the code which sets out guidance on general conduct provides: “I will treat everyone with courtesy and respect. This includes in person, in writing, at meetings, when I am online and when I am using social media.”

Read more here

Digital Book Club

The city libraries are running a digital book club until 24 October with unlimited access to ebooks and audio books through the Libby app or Libby website.

This month they recommend reading Yellowface by R.F Kuang a story in which one author steals the other’s masterpiece after her untimely death. How far will she go to keep what she thinks she deserves?

To get going on Libby you can access some help on the Libby help pages or contact informationdigital@edinburgh.gov.uk

Fruitmarket on Friday

BIG HOT MESS at Fruitmarket

On 13 October from 8pm–Midnight. £10–20. Book here

Eschewing big-name guest DJs and performance acts in favour of a back-to-basics approach, the party’s success derives from two simple factors: ecstatic, dramatic and arousing music, from tear-drenched orchestral disco to high-NRG alt-80s classics and bleepy psychedelic techno; and the devoted crowd of dancers who make the party a playful taps-aff delight month after month.

It’ll be the biggest Hot Mess party there’s ever been.

Book tickets here.

Subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our October issue is now published. You may subscribe to receive your own copy by mail by clicking on the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...