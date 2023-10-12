Bus gate camera to be operational once again

In Corstophine damage has been caused to the bus gate camera on Manse Road on two occasions. Now the bus gate camera will have its own CCTV camera to ensure that it is not the target of further vandalism. The pole holding the camera will also have anti-climb paint applied.

Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “The purpose of this bus gate is to reduce traffic shortcutting through the area on its way to somewhere else, and once it’s operational again it will help to create a safer, more relaxed environment for everyone as part of Corstorphine Connections road safety trial. We’ve already heard from residents who have found it helpful for their day-to-day journeys. I appreciate that it is inconvenient for some local residents, but the trial aims to strike the right balance between that and improving road safety.

“Officers are making sure local people are aware of the change and have written to residents in the area, as well as refreshing signage on approach to the bus gate.

“We’re also keen to deter any mistreatment of the camera, and will be installing anti-climb paint and CCTV. Ultimately, I hope the camera won’t be needed as drivers will respect the law and safety of others.”

12/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonA replacement bus gate camera has been vandalised for a second time on Manse Road Corstorphine.The first time the pole was cut down in July 2023.This time the cables have been cut.

Walk for Freedom

Broughton High School will be raising awareness of Human Trafficking by taking part in a Walk for Freedom.

The organisers explained: “Take local action on Saturday 14 October in Edinburgh. 2-3.30pm. Be part of a global solution. Human Trafficking is the abuse of children, women, and men for their bodies and labour. It’s modern-day slavery. Worldwide the figure is 50 million. This isn’t an international problem. There are people trafficked in Scotland, in Edinburgh. The commonly accepted figure for the UK is around 136,000 people although this is thought to be a conservative estimate.”

Thousands of people will take to the streets in hundreds of cities across the world to walk in a single file line–holding posters and handing out flyers–to reach their city and raise awareness about human trafficking and how to end it. While doing so they will be educating leaders, neighbours, and friends, empowering them to recognise human trafficking and report it. There is more information here.

“Please come to join us in Edinburgh on Saturday 14 October from 2pm -3.30pm. Starting point is at St John’s Church – 1A Lothian Road. We will walk along the Grassmarket, down The Mound and back to St John’s.”

Kirsty Thomson organiser and teacher at Broughton High School said: “By walking with us, you are standing in solidarity with survivors, raising your voice for the world we need to see, and creating a path toward lasting change. As we walk along Princes’ Street we give a voice to those enslaved – those that have no voice. Without your involvement, your community may remain unaware of the exploitation happening close to home. But you have the power to change that! Our message can’t be ignored: Slavery still exists but we will abolish it. Together.Come join us.”

Registration required: https://www.a21.org//shop-event.php?intid=3605

Edinburgh Airport Charity Partnership: Applications Now Open

Every two years Edinburgh Airport selects a different charity to feature and contribute towards the “Greater Good”.

“At Edinburgh Airport we realise a sustainable future is for the Greater Good. Working towards this will ensure we are caring for our planet, for our friends and family, and for the communities that support us.

“We are committed to help support change in our local communities – change that will serve future generations and improve lives in the present.

“As part of this commitment, we want to be a Trusted Neighbour. A neighbour that collaborates with and supports our local communities. A neighbour that shares its business success with those who need and deserve it. A neighbour that invests resources in programmes and projects that benefit the many.

“One of the ways we do this is through our award-winning Charity Partnership. Every two years we select a different charity to help raise funds and awareness for their cause. By focusing on one charity over a two-year period we hope to maximise the impact we make, and enhance the level of collaboration we can achieve.

“The initiative has been running since 2012, providing financial support and increased awareness to several charities. It has also brought a range of benefits to our business by engaging staff in a collective effort for the benefit of our wider community. In 2022 the two-year model was adopted to generate even greater impact for our Charity Partner.”

Applications are now open for 2024/25 and charities based in Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk can apply.

The deadline is midnight, Friday 20 Oct 2023. Apply here.

Heads up for Halloween

Dobbies is opening a first of a kind Pumpkin Patch experience for families in the run up to Halloween (24-31 October). Everyone is invited to go to Dobbies’ Edinburgh store and pick the perfect pumpkin to carve at home this Halloween.

Sarah Murray, who created this year’s experience, loves Halloween and can’t wait to welcome customers along to the Pumpkin Patch. She said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Halloween offering in Edinburgh as this is the first time we’ve created a Pumpkin Patch. We warmly welcome everyone to come along and enjoy the experience.”

Pumpkins at the patch have all been grown in the UK and are priced at £2.50. No booking is required for this experience, and pumpkin availability is subject to a first come, first serve basis. There will also be an opportunity for families to use Dobbies’ Instagram frame to take a selfie of themselves at the patch and share on socials, for a chance to win a £50 gift card.

If you do come along to Dobbies and pick up a pumpkin this Halloween, Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, shares his top recycling tips to help the environment. He said: “Pumpkin flesh will make a welcome snack for wildlife and we recommend cutting the pumpkin into pieces before placing it in the garden. The seeds are another fantastic source of food for birds and small animals. Collect the seeds, leave them to dry out and place them on a flat surface in your garden to be enjoyed. If you’re feeling adventurous and would like to grow your own pumpkin next year, save seeds from this year’s pumpkin and try to grow it next April.

“If composting is your thing, pumpkins work a treat as they break down easily and quickly. Just be sure to remove any seeds first to prevent unexpected pumpkin plants growing in your compost.”

