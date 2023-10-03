Today at the council

The Housing Homelessness and Fair Work Committee meets on Tuesday and one of the items on the agenda is to hear how the council has been dealing with damp, mould and condensation in council homes.

This was first discussed in May when an improvement plan for dealing with these issues was agreed amid a zero tolerance approach to damp and mould.

The council has set up a new dampness team but is having difficulties recruiting new staff to join them, although £1.24 million has been set aside for 25 new posts.

By the end of September 62% of the 53 actions in the improvement plan had been completed and the reasons for delay on the remainder was due to lack of staff. But the council hopes that by December around 88% of the actions will be completed.

Some of the issues have been addressed with practical steps. Dampness sensors have been installed in 499 homes with data fed back to the council to allow investigation and early action to be instructed. 40% of the cost of this has been paid for by the European Regional Development Fund through the Smart City Programme. The council is clear that there is a better line of communication with tenants, and work is being done more quickly with weekly review meetings to ensure each case is receiving attention.

All the papers are here and you can watch the meeting from 10am online or afterwards as a recording.

Edinburgh City Chambers. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Choose Dodgeball

New players are wanted for the mixed junior dodgeball teams at the Wardie Residents Club 125 Granton Road EH5 3JN.

Scan the poster below to sign up.

Harvest Ceilidh in Portobello

There will be a Harvest Ceilidh at St Mark’s Portobello on 7 October from 7.30 until 10pm. The fundraiser is to pay for the next phase of the renovation project.

info@stmarksportobello.org

Christmas in Queensferry

An appeal has been launched by a group of volunteers who wasn’t to ensure that there are Christmas lights in South Queensferry this year. Click on the image below to send an email if you can help.

