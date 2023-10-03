Meadows City Tennis Club have held a 20 year celebration to mark their year of commencement in 2003.

The club was founded as part of the LTA’s City Tennis Club initiative by local players with the help of Edinburgh Leisure.

It is a club without a clubhouse and has done remarkably well to keep going in a park. This is down to the hard work and dedication of people who have served on the committee, volunteers and the members over the years.

Edinburgh Leisure coach Alex Harkins said: “The club’s longest serving chair-person, David Wood, has been a mainstay throughout and like many others deserves great credit for at times what many will appreciate can be a thankless task!”

The club can be proud of the following achievements in its twentieth year:

VMH Solicitors East of Scotland men’s leagues – 1sts – won Division Five; 2nds – promoted to Division Four; 3rds – won Division Six; 4ths – Remained in their division.

Women – 1sts – consolidated last year’s promotion to Division Two; 2nds – won Division Six; 3rds – Won Division 9.

Girls under-18s – won Division One; Girls under-14s – won Division Two.

Summer mixed tournament – won both East Leagues

Women’s Inter Club Singles – for the first time ever reached the final and lost 2-1 to Scottish Cup finalists, Braid.

Photograph shows the Meadows seniors section enjoying a wooden racquet tournament to mark the 20 year existence of the club and also below that some of the juniors who enjoyed a particularly successful season.

