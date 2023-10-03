Goalmouth action from Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre as England attack. Picture Nigel Duncan

More goalmouth action as England press again. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Bronwyn Shields (No 20) focused on the ball as England u-21 face Scotland at Glasgow. Picture Nigel Duncan

Scotland’s women’s senior team assistant manager Jimmy Culnane checks his chart as head coach Chris Duncan delivers his half-time team talk at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. Picture Nigel Duncan

Total focus as Scotland attack England u-21 in Glasgow. Picture Nigel Duncan

Anxious faces awaiting the ball near the England D as Scotland face the u-21 side from south of the Border. Picture Nigel Duncan

Scotland’s Ellie Wilson fires for goal at a penalty corner against England u-21 in Glasgow. Picture Nigel Duncan

Scotland women celebrate after Ellie Wilson’s penalty corner hits the net. Picture Nigel Duncan

England u-21 press during the clash with Scotland at Glasgow. Picture Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...