Scottish international Chris Empson won the first leg of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s winter series at North Berwick.

Dunbar-based Empson, who recently won the club’s summer series, hooked into three fish near North Berwick Harbour in flat calm conditions.

A stiff westerly breeze prevailed during the three-hour match but only four anglers weighed in with fish over the size limits with codling and rockling presented.

Empson’s haul totalled 3lb 13oz and second was Steve Biskup (North Berwick) with two fish for 1lb 14oz with Neil Anderson (North Berwick) a close third with three fish for 1lb 13oz.

Jamie McHale from Gifford was fourth with a fish weighing 1lb 2oz.

Empson won the heaviest bag prize and Biskup the heaviest fish and the second leg will be on Wednesday, October 11 at a venue to be decided by the committee over the weekend but it is likely to be a Dunbar Rover.

New members are welcome and information on the next match will be posted on the Bass Rock Shore Angling League Facebook page.

PICTURE: Keith Forbes waiting and hoping off the sea wall at North Berwick. Picture Nigel Duncan

James Ogilvie (left) and Keith Forbes waiting and hoping for fish at North Berwick. Picture Nigel Duncan

Keith Forbes baiting up. Picture Nigel Duncan

North Berwick Harbour at night, packed with boats. Picture Nigel Duncan

Chris Empson who won the summer series and the first leg of the winter series in an earlier match at Musselburgh. Picture Nigel Duncan

