Some of the winners of the annual Dean Tennis Club championships display an exquisite array of trophies.

Dean tennis champions

Left to right: David Robb, Russell Whyte, David Tweedie, Morag Houston, Jennifer Ayers and Russell Jones.

Dean mens champion

Also pictured with club president Moira Little are singles winners Morag Houston and David Tweedie, who both retained their titles.

Morag – dean tennis champ

Results:

Gents singles : David Tweedie beat Tom Collins 6-4, 6-0

Ladies singles: Morag Houston beat Jennifer Ayers 7-6, 6-4

Mixed doubles; Stephen Jones and Jill Walker beat Russell Whyte and Morag Houston 5-7, 6-0 (10-1).

Gents doubles: David Robb and Russell Whyte beat Stephen Jones/Guy Ridley 0-6, 7-6, (11-9)

Ladies doubles: Jennifer Ayers and Cansu Beril beat Sheila Graham and Jill Walker 6-1, 7-5

Gent’s handicap singles: Stephen Jones beat Kyle McEnery 6-2, 6-2

Ladies handicap singles: Eilidh Mackenzie beat Fiona Laing 6-1, 6-3

Veterans mixed doubles: David Robb and Ann Dickson beat Alasdair Humphery and Pascale King 7-5, 6-1

Tournament organisers and referees – Emily Anderson and Tom Collins.

