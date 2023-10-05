Steven Naismith admitted that in the last Hearts v Hibs clash in the cinch Premiership the Tynecastle team did well to get a result.

The pair meet for the first time this season at Tynecastle on Saturday (kick-off 15.00) with the Jambos fourth in the table with ten points and Hibs are tucked in behind in sixth position and only two points adrift.

Hearts have two wins in the last five fixtures between the Capital rivals and Hibs have one with two draws but Nick Montgomery’s (pictured) improving side come into the fixture on a five-match unbeaten run.

The new Hibs manager, who is facing his first Edinburgh Derby, has no fresh injury worries. Striker Dylan Vente and Adam Le Fondre could make their Derby debuts and they are danger men as they have scored ten goals between them this term in all competitions.

Naismith wants to harness the passion of the home fans and last weekend’s narrow win at Ross County, he said, was achieved by what the head coach called “a professional performance”

He told Hearts TV that as the game wore on the players became more comfortable and patient and Naismith added: “We made the right choices and were waiting for that moment and then it came at a really good time for us.”

He reminded fans that you can’t win a game in the first minute and Naismith added; “It is about managing the game properly so that when those chances come you take them.”

Hearts are still “work in progress” and Naismith added: “As long as we can keep picking up results, while we’ve got a lot of injuries, and the team is growing, that is the most pleasing aspect.”

And the former Scotland international added: “We go into the game like we do any other game, expecting to win, wanting to win and we will do everything we can to win.”

Meanwhile, Hearts have confirmed that tickets are now on sale for the cinch Premiership match at Rangers on Sunday, October 29 to supporters with 50 or more loyalty points. One ticket per account will be made available and fans will be seated in the Sandy Jardine stand.

