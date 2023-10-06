Programme announced

The 13th Edinburgh Short Film Festival (ESFF)will once again bring some of the world’s best short films to Edinburgh and welcome audiences back to the cinema to see one of the strongest and most varied short film programmes anywhere.



The selection is varied from Cannes winners to Anneçy Animation Festival Winners and Flickerfest winning shorts to Scottish and Edinburgh-made films alongside award winners from across the globe.

Guest programmes from International Film Festivals including Amsterdam, Budapest Belgium, Adriatic and Buenos Aires, networking events, Q&As and parties.

The ESFF runs live only from Friday 26 October to Sunday 5 November 2023 at Summerhall.

Like this: Like Loading...