Volunteers from the Eskvalley Model Engineering Society SCIO, who operate the miniature railway in Midlothian’s Vogrie Country Park, have raised more than £2,000 for Maggie’s Edinburgh, the cancer support organisation based at the Western General Hospital.

The railway enthusiasts ran Trains for Maggie’s each Saturday during the season.

The cheque for £2,125 was presented to Samantha Lea from Maggie’s by the Society’s Chairman Bill Rouse.

eskvalleymes.org.uk

