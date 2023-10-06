Volunteers from the Eskvalley Model Engineering Society SCIO, who operate the miniature railway in Midlothian’s Vogrie Country Park, have raised more than £2,000 for Maggie’s Edinburgh, the cancer support organisation based at the Western General Hospital.
The railway enthusiasts ran Trains for Maggie’s each Saturday during the season.
The cheque for £2,125 was presented to Samantha Lea from Maggie’s by the Society’s Chairman Bill Rouse.
