Fife Flyers’ coach Tom Coolen has confirmed his leadership team and Jonas Emmerdahl will be captain again.
The Swedish defenceman said: “It’s an honour to be selected as captain again. We have a lot of guys in our team with great leadership qualities and a hunger to do whatever it takes to win.
“We will all lead and contribute in our own ways. I will do my best on and off the ice to help the organisation and my teammates to
have a successful and fun season.”
American Kyle Osterberg, Swedish-born Anthon Eriksson and Canadian player Collin Shirley will serve as assistant captains.
Coolen said: “Our group has a combined past of successful experiences which will surely assist in supporting their teammates through the rigours of a challenging Elite League season.”
PICTURE: (l-r) Eriksson, Emmerdahl, Osterberg and Shirley courtesy of Fife Flyers and taken by Flyers Images
