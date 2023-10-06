The Royal High Corstorphine Club have launched an appeal starting on Saturday in the name of their cancer stricken batter Bronwyn Sumption asking for the wider cricket community to donate blood.

The scheme, in conjunction with the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, provides opportunities specifically set up cricket enthusiasts to donate on Saturday’s in a common cause (details of how to contribute follow).

Bronwyn joined Royal High Corstorphine in 2021, leaving South Africa to start a new life in Edinburgh.

Since arriving still during lockdowns which caused travel difficulties and dislocations she has achieved academic distinction; honours include an MSc in International Development and a PHD in Sports Management. She is now a lecturer at Edinburgh University.

This was more than matched by success in her cricketing passion but at the end of May this year Bronwyn’s life took a different turn.

After a couple of weeks of feeling run down, and noticing swelling in her upper arm Bronwyn was diagnosed with a 13cm tumour in her chest.

She now has an official diagnosis – a rare primary mediastinal large high grade B-Cell N-HL.

As of now her tumour is shrinking from bigger than a tennis ball to size of a ping pong ball after six rounds of chemotherapy in 10 weeks.

But she has developed neutropenic sepsis as it is easier for her to pick up disease.

The club say: “September was Blood Cancer Awareness Month but we are calling not just for awareness, but for vital assistance.

“Blood supplies are critical. Bronwyn will end up needing dozens of transfusions. Without it the chemo won’t work as her cancer crowds the healthy blood in her bone marrow.”

In a statement given to the club, Bronwyn says: “Fighting cancer is scary.

“Being diagnosed with stage 3 Primary Mediastinal B-cel non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, undergoing intensive chemo, but not having to worry about blood transfusions makes this fight that much easier.

“I’d like to thank everyone who donates. So far I’ve needed six transfusions, each one made up of a combination of different people’s donated blood.”

* To create a sense of purpose and action, Royal High Corstorphine have worked with the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service to allocate specific sessions in Edinburgh for people to donate blood. If you are not in Edinburgh, then please still choose any of the blood donor centres around the UK.

Appointments have been set-up in Edinburgh from Friday and every Saturday onwards.

To contribute first complete the online questionnaire: https://www.scotblood.co.uk then:

Ring 0345 90 90 999 and state you wish to give blood for Royal High Corstorphine in Edinburgh and pick a slot.

Or e-mail nss.edi-recruiters@nhs.scot quoting “Royal High CCC” and providing the information below.

Spearheading the appeal on social media Royal High Corstorphine official Arnie Sathay said: “I ask you all to follow the links. Look what happened when defibrillators were needed at hockey pitches. The community jumped. The NHS needs blood. Bronwyn needs blood. If you have a moment and haven’t clicked the link press share or send this round your club.”

