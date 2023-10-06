Calem Nieuwenhof has told Hearts fans that he has settled into life in Scotland but that they have not seen the best of him yet.

The 22-year-old Australian was talking to the media at the Oriam ahead of his Derby debut against Hibs at Tynecastle on Saturday (15.00) in the cinch Premiership.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder has made four appearances so far for the Men in Maroon and he is acutely aware of the style of play Hibs’ new manager, Nick Montgomery, is likely to order.

Montgomery, said the player, was known for his aggressive play Down Under and the 5ft 11in midfielder said that he fully expects the men from Easter Road to start quickly.

The Australian under-23 international admitted he was buzzing at the prospect of the game in front of a full house at Tynecastle.

And he said: “I have heard from the boys that it will be a fiery match and I know how big an occasion it is. All Derby matches have that emotional element and I have played a few in Australia. They are my favourite games.

“I am really excited to see for myself what the Derby is like here. There is a massive rivalry here in Edinburgh and I know how much it means to fans.

“The game also means so much as to were we sit on the ladder (table) and we need to get some consistent results going into the international break as we have two hard games afterwards against Celtic and Rangers. A win here would help us gain momentum.”

PICTURE: Calem Nieuwenhof (left) in training at The Oriam. Picture by Nigel Duncan

