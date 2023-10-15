A bomb disposal squad were working on the foreshore at Cramond earlier and a loud bang was heard around 1.46pm.



The police had been in attendance at either end of the foreshore and had already cordoned off the western end to keep walkers and cyclists away from the area.

Police Scotland confirmed that “around 10.05am on Sunday 15 October 2023 a report was made to police that an explosive item had been recovered from the canal on Harrison Road.”

The scene at Cramond Foreshore from the police cordon © 2023 Martin McAdam

Close up showing a member of Explosive Ordnance Disposal at work on the beach PHOTO Martin P McAdam





A police van blocked the way © 2023 Martin McAdam

Police van at the western end of the cordon on Cramond foreshore © 2023 Martin McAdam

