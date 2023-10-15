Abercorn, the 2023 Tennis Scotland “club of the year”, held their annual championship with Robin Burns and president Laura Stewart winning the men’s and ladies singles respectively.

Robin, one of the club’s three active coaches, defeated Sonny Holmes while Laura saw off the challenge of Chloe Madeley on the Willowbrae Road, Edinburgh, courts.

Laura went on to win the mixed doubles in partnership with Bobby Kelly beating Tam Waugh and Susan Tarry in the final.

Tam and John Hutchison teamed up to win the men’s doubles against Colin Gill and Pietro Rinaldi.

But John’s teenage daughter Anna, partnered by Chloe Madeley, came up just short in the ladies doubles final against Susan Tarry and Sebnem Kenis.

Next on the playing agenda at Abercorn is their annual Keppie Cup competition on November 4 in memory of a late club stalwart, June Keppie.

Ladies doubles champions Susan Tarry and Sebnem Kenis

