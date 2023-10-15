The sheltered housing team at Harbour Homes has won a five star award from Age Scotland’s Services for Older People Awards.

nspiring to learn about the dedication of Harbour Homes’ Sheltered Housing Team and all the work they do on behalf of older people.

Maureen Combe, Sheltered Housing Services Manager at Harbour Homes, said:

“It’s our absolute pleasure to support our tenants and to do all we can to help create a real sense of community among them. I’m thrilled that our team’s dedication has been recognised by Age Scotland.”

The awards recognise hard work and dedication of organisations or individuals who make a positive difference to the lives of older people in Scotland.

Sheltered housing tenants along with staff members. Tenants front row (left to right) Anne Hutchinson, Ellen Connolly and Irene Haigh

