David Welsh, an experienced management consultant and Leith resident, has been appointed Chairperson of Harbour Homes.

David succeeds Caitlin McCorry who has stepped down as Chairperson. Ms McCorry led the Board since 2019, and she will continue to help steer the organisation as a Board Member.

Having served as Vice Chairperson of Harbour Homes’ Board and been closely involved with Harbour since he was initially appointed Chairperson of Harbour Connections in 2016, David brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

Heather Kiteley, Chief Executive of Harbour Homes, said:

“I would like to thank Caitlin for the incredible contribution she has made to our organisation during a period of unprecedented challenges and change owing to the Covid pandemic. I’m thrilled that she will continue to help shape our future as a Board Member.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome David as Chairperson. David has already made a big impact as Vice Chairperson and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him to keep on making a real difference to the lives of people living in Leith and north Edinburgh.”

Succeeding David as Vice Chair is Campbell Whyte, who has played an active role across Harbour since 2019, including being a Board Member and Chairperson of Harbour Lettings before joining the Harbour Homes Board. Campbell is also currently Chairperson of the Harbour Multi-Trades Board.

Habour Homes is currently advertising for a new member of its Finance and Risk Committee member.

