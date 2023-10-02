Crocked Claus Vissing will miss Tuesday’s crucial Cab Direct Championship play-off, Group B, showdown with Oxford Cheetas through injury (tapes-up 7.30pm) at Ashfield in the West of Scotland.

Tigers lost the first-leg 50-40 and the aggregate point is all-important for determining the winners of section and Poole Pirates await the winners in the Grand Final.

Glasgow, sponsored by Allied Vehicles, need to win the meeting and overturn Oxford’s ten-point margin from the reverse fixture, whilst 41 points on the night will take the Cheetahs through.

Cami Brown, Tigers’ team manager, said: “We’ve been a six-man team for three weeks but people forget that Claus is a very important part of the team.

“He scores massive points and covering for his absence with rider replacement is not ideal. Claus is due to get the brace off his knee on Monday, but Tuesday’s fixture will come too quickly for him.

“If we manage to get past Oxford, he might just be fit for the Final.” The first-leg should Glasgow get through is provisionally set to Ashfield on Friday (7.30pm).

PICTURE: Former Berwick and Edinburgh rider Claus Vissing (left) pictured with Cami Brown. Picture courtesy of Allied Vehicles Glasgow Tigers

Like this: Like Loading...