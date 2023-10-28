Known as much for its delicious seasonal cocktails as their amazing Iberian food with an Asian twist, Jack O’ Bryans in Dunfermline has created a cocktail for readers to try at home.
According to mine host Jack this decadent warming cocktail is reminiscent of sitting around the fire on a cold autumn day. The toasted marshmallow garnish adds a fantastic textural element to this warming drink which you can make really easily at home, or go along and let the skilled bartenders at Jack O Bryans make it for you of course.
‘Around The Fire’
30ml Vodka
40ml Lychee
30ml Grapefruit Liqueur
5ml Lemon Juice
3 Dash Rhubarb Bitter
Toasted Marshmallow Garnish – on the open fire, on the BBQ or toast with a chef’s blowtorch.
Shake and double strain. Serve and enjoy.