Known as much for its delicious seasonal cocktails as their amazing Iberian food with an Asian twist, Jack O’ Bryans in Dunfermline has created a cocktail for readers to try at home.

According to mine host Jack this decadent warming cocktail is reminiscent of sitting around the fire on a cold autumn day. The toasted marshmallow garnish adds a fantastic textural element to this warming drink which you can make really easily at home, or go along and let the skilled bartenders at Jack O Bryans make it for you of course.

www.jackobryans.com

‘Around The Fire’

30ml Vodka

40ml Lychee

30ml Grapefruit Liqueur

5ml Lemon Juice

3 Dash Rhubarb Bitter

Toasted Marshmallow Garnish – on the open fire, on the BBQ or toast with a chef’s blowtorch.

Shake and double strain. Serve and enjoy.

