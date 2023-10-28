“A Walk into Town” with photographs by James Carter opens at Art & Craft Collective on Causewayside on Sunday 14 November.

James said: “I’ve been using a camera to play with this fascinating world ever since my parents gave me an old Box Brownie.

“This exhibition celebrates what I see on walks into town from my home in Newington: abstract patterns, moody landscapes, and odd things that make me wonder… “

This is The National Monument, Calton Hill.

