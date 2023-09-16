THE VIEWS ARE FREE! BAY HOTEL TO HOST LATEST WEDDING OPEN DAY

Regularly hosting around sixty weddings a year – with some recent ones proving interesting enough to have featured on television on “Life on the Bay”- the Bay Hotel at Kinghorn is looking to cement its place as one of Fife’s premier wedding locations, with a new Wedding Open Day announced for Sunday 1 October between 12 and 4pm.

The event is partnering Leven based Style A Chair, as the hotel’s exclusive decor supplier, with Scotia Pipers also in attendance as another preferred supplier who can handle the entertainment needs of any wedding celebration.

Suzie McKay, the Bay Hotel’s dedicated Wedding Coordinator, together with her highly experienced team, will be available to discuss the plans of any couple wishing to secure a date.

A variety of both midweek and weekend dates are available for Autumn/Winter 2023, with packages on offer for dates in 2024 and 2025.

Susie said: “This is the optimum time of the year for recently engaged couples to start planning ahead.

“With the summer wedding season over – during which time we have been very busy indeed – we now have the time to dedicate to a wedding showcase, once again partnering Style A Chair, a fantastic local company based in Leven that we’ve been working with for a while. We know that they do an absolutely amazing job dressing our various function rooms to look absolutely fantastic, based on the type of decor and themes that clients would like. Of course, the stunning views here at The Bay Hotel come at no extra cost, and are a huge draw for our wedding clientele!”





Like this: Like Loading...