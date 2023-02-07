The Bay Hotel at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, is celebrating a VisitScotland Taste Our Best Award for the quality of all food & drink served there, including its popular restaurant, Horizons and the Waterfront Bar.

Taste Our Best is Visit Scotland’s leading accreditation scheme for businesses which serve locally sourced, high quality, food and drink.

Owners, the Wallace family, already work with a range of local suppliers including Stuarts Bakery of Buckhaven, David Lowrie Fish Merchants of Pittenweem, and bakers Fisher & Donaldson in St Andrews. The Bay Hotel and Horizons have been praised for their range of very low gluten dishes, along with the increased choice in vegetarian and vegan options.

Being a VisitScotland Taste Our Best business means that Horizons and The Bay Hotel are officially recognised for their food offering, joining around 1000 Scottish businesses which have earned this award.

Owner Tommy Wallace said: “We are delighted to retain this prestigious award which we first achieved in 2018, and have retained every year since. I would like to thank the hard working kitchen team here at The Bay Hotel and Horizons, particularly Head Chef James McKay. Across the business we are catering for many different groups of people, from hungry drop in diners, to tourists, golfers, holiday park residents, wedding guests and conference attendees. Consistency and choice are the key to success.

“Enjoying the food is a huge part of our offering here. Dining in Horizons is an amazing experience as you savour the stunning iconic views across the Firth of Forth, as well as the food itself.”

Mr Wallace explained that it was a priority to steadily increase the range of local suppliers the business works with. The development of the very low gluten dishes has been an area in which Head Chef at Horizons, James McKay, has excelled.

Tommy continued: “We’ve had fantastic feedback on James’ low gluten range. Coeliac diners don’t have to miss out, they can still enjoy favourite dishes such as burgers. There’s no compromise on taste. Diners with a range of allergies and other issues can still enjoy what is on offer.

“Food and Drink excellence is a huge buzzword in the Scottish hospitality industry at the moment, with Fife’s natural larder one of the very best. We are very proud to be a part of this drive to maintain the highest possible standards.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland’s Regional Leadership Director, said: “I would like to congratulate The Bay Hotel at Kinghorn on retaining this award once again. We know that visitors love authentic, quality Scottish food and drink and Taste Our Best is all about taking this knowledge to the next level and really encouraging the tourism industry and businesses to recognise the real benefits of sourcing, using and promoting local and Scottish produce.

“We have such a rich natural larder here in Fife, with some of the best products in the world right on our doorstep. I’m delighted visitors will get to sample some of that when visiting The Bay Hotel & Horizons.”

www.thebayhotel.net

www.pettycur.co.uk

