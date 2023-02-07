Following last week’s departure of the Chair of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio, Nadhim Zahawi, The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has reshuffled the Cabinet this morning and has created four new departments of government.
The UK Government says that the four new departments will “ensure the whole of government is geared up to deliver for the British people”.
The Prime Minister has made five promises – “to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats”.
The new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will secure long term energy and reduce bills, recognising a need to get more energy from domestic nuclear and renewables.
A new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology will “drive innovation to deliver improved public services”. This will help “make sure the UK is the most innovative economy in the world”.
A combined Department for Business and Trade will “support growth by backing British businesses at home and abroad promoting investment and championing free trade”.
Finally and of great interest to newspapers and media outlets in England at least there is to be a re-focused Department for Culture, Media and Sport. This “will recognise the importance of these industries to our economy and build on the UK’s position as a global leader in the creative arts”.
The new appointments are:
- Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for Business and Trade. She remains as President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities
- Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC MP as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
- Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office
