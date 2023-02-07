The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival 2023 organised by Falkirk Council, will take place between 22 and 26 March at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness.
The programme has been announced and tickets and new festival passes are now on sale for the 13th edition of the festival dedicated to silent film.
This year’s programme opens with a screening of The Blue Bird (1928) which is Maurice Tourneur’s fantasy fairy tale of two children seeking happiness. Mimicking the Wizard of Oz with an allegory about what is important in life, there are bewitching costumes and stunning sets.
Earlier in the day critic and filmmaker David Cairns will be joined by Chris Heppell, a Campaigner with Changing Faces, the UK’s Visible Difference and Disfigurement charity for a talk “All Faces are Masks”: Visible Difference in Silent Cinema. The talk will examine the ambivalent attitude of Hollywood to themes of disfigurement and difference with images and clips from The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Man who Laughs, explore the early origins of the “horror” genre, and discuss the I Am Not Your Villain campaign, which calls out those in the film industry using scars, burns or marks as a shorthand for villainy. The Man who Laughs will be shown as part of the HippFest Community screening programme at the atmospheric Victorian Barony Theatre on Saturday 18 March, and at the Hippodrome on Saturday 25 March.
The programme continues with a range of extremely rare and precious films, most being shown in the first purpose-built cinema in Scotland and other events in and around Bo’ness.
The festival will use one of the best-loved attractions in the area when British Film Institute National Archive Curator Bryony Dixon and composer and railway enthusiast Neil Brand will invite audiences to ride the rails back to the turn of the 20th century when cinema’s love affair with the railway began, for HippFest’s site-specific heritage railway platform screening Platform Reels. This will be held in the station in Bo’ness used by the Steam Railway.
HippFest Director, Alison Strauss said: “HippFest has grown to be a world class festival for silent film, cultivating a real community of people who share an adventurous appetite for extraordinary cinema and live music. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to explore the programme with us, and to come and be part of the unique atmosphere of the Festival, of Bo’ness and of the Hippodrome itself. The team has worked incredibly hard to pull together all the ingredients of HippFest that our audiences love, and this year the mix of great films, great fun and great music will be hard to beat.”
There are also events which you can watch online ahead of the festival. All details of the full programme and tickets are on the website. There is a new pass which will give access to all events and there is a shuttle bus to and from the railway station in Linlithgow.
The Hippodrome Silent Film Festival is organised by Falkirk Council, supported by Film Hub Scotland part of the BFI’s Film Audience Network, and funded by Screen Scotland and National Lottery funding from the BFI.
Prime Minister reshuffles the Cabinet
Following last week’s departure of the Chair of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio, Nadhim Zahawi, The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has reshuffled the Cabinet this morning and has created four new departments of government. The UK Government says that the four new departments will “ensure the whole of government is geared up to…
Bay Hotel retains VisitScotland award
The Bay Hotel at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, is celebrating a VisitScotland Taste Our Best Award for the quality of all food & drink served there, including its popular restaurant, Horizons and the Waterfront Bar. Taste Our Best is Visit Scotland’s leading accreditation scheme for businesses which serve locally sourced, high quality, food…
Musselburgh Racecourse gallops ahead with three industry awards
Musselburgh Racecourse has strengthened its position as Scotland’s leading horse racing venue with three accolades from leading industry and visitor attraction organisations. The East Lothian course was awarded Gold Standard status by the Racehorse Owners’ Association (ROA), one of only 12 UK courses to achieve the standard and ranked third behind York and sister course…
Continue Reading Musselburgh Racecourse gallops ahead with three industry awards
Evidence to be heard at The Scottish Parliament on short term lets
The Scottish Government’s Local Government Housing and Planning Committee will hear evidence today from the Director of Festivals Edinburgh and also Professor Cliff Hague the Chair of the Cockburn Association. The parliament introduced a licensing system for short term lets (STLs) last year to address issues raised by many residents in Edinburgh where around a…
Continue Reading Evidence to be heard at The Scottish Parliament on short term lets
Five things you need to know today
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election The time for nominations for the by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield has passed, and all candidates have now been disclosed. They are: Fiona BennettScottish Liberal DemocratsRichard FettesScottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage,, Pro-LifeHugh FindlayScottish Conservative and UnionistPete GregsonIndependentElaine MillerIndependentRichard ParkerScottish Labour PartyDonald RutherfordScottish National PartyGary SmithScottish Libertarian PartyChris YoungScottish Green Party Our aim is…
Moves to install a memorial plaque at St Stephen’s Church
Cllr Vicky Nicolson is to lay a motion before the next council meeting which will ask that the council gives due regard to the memory of Jane Haining. The Inverleith councillor wants to have a ‘Stolperstein’, or Stumbling Stone, laid outside St Stephen’s Church in honour of the woman who became a victim of the…
Continue Reading Moves to install a memorial plaque at St Stephen’s Church