Love is in the air at Pettycur Bay.

Loved up couples can enjoy a completely free entertainment show from top Scottish vocalist, Will Cassidy, taking place in the Images Suite at The Bay Hotel, Pettycur Bay, on Saturday 11 February. It is part of their Valentine’s celebrations which also includes a special menu being offered in its popular restaurant, Horizons on both Saturday 11 and Tuesday 14 February.

Originally from Glasgow, Will is one of the many quality acts supplied to Pettycur by Broxburn based Emkay Entertainments. ​Having spent the last few years performing in clubs, hotels and holiday centres in Blackpool and North-West England, and on many cruise ships across Europe, he is now back in Scotland, and, with his wide ranging repertoire, is the new, fresh face on the circuit.

Laura Wallace from the Pettycur Complex said: “Why not treat your Valentine to our special menu in Horizons first on Saturday 11th and then sit back and let Will, a fantastic personality vocalist, fresh off some of the world’s top cruise ships, entertain you? We are delighted he is joining us for our Valentines celebrations – he’s sure to put on a truly great show with lots of top tunes, including some romantic ballads.

“This show is completely free and open to everyone.”

Delicious dishes on offer on the Valentine’s Menu include kiln smoked salmon and king prawn tart (£7.95), braised ox cheek, topped with a Chasseur sauce (£17.95), and poached fillet of cod with a mussel and vegetable chowder (£16.95). For dessert, choose from light apple crumble cheesecake with sauce anglaise; warm, sticky toffee pudding, with Baileys ice cream & caramel sauce, or a passionfruit crème brûlée, served with all butter shortbread (all desserts are £7.75).

Horizons is now using the popular Res Diary system to capture bookings. Reserve a table using the Pettycur website at www.pettycur.co.uk

Laura said: “Booking with Res Diary makes it easier than ever to reserve your table at Horizons, with no telephone calls needed to confirm. It’s our aim to keep Horizons at the forefront of eating out experiences in the area. Having this modern booking system will help us achieve this.

“We take great pride in our fresh seasonal dishes at Horizons, prepared with ingredients from the very best local suppliers. The Valentine’s menu has something for everyone, and most importantly, is affordable, meaning you can still have a treat this year.”

