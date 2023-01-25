Burns&Beyond are putting on a weekend of free live entertainment on and around Rose Street this weekend.

Red, Red Rose Street, supported by Essential Edinburgh, offers free live music entertainment over the afternoons and evenings of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January in bars and cafés in and around the west end of Rose Street including Auld Hundred, Element, The Huxley and the Scottish Café and Restaurant.

Audiences can enjoy the stunning sounds of Edinburgh singer and R&B artist Nikhita, or Tam Dean Burns’ anarchic post-punk super group The Bum-Clocks in their quest to mash Robert Burns with Iggy Pop and Rock ’n’ Roll poets, or singer songwriter Cara McBride.

Red, Red Rose Street is free and unticketed and the full line-up of artists, venues and set times can be found at www.burnsandbeyond.com/events/red-red-rose-street/

The entertainment this coming weekend will of course be similar to that staged by Unique Events as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on New Year’s Day in the new event First Footin’ which was so successful in filling up venues such as Greyfriars Church Hall in the Cowgate (and now renovated as part of the Virgin Hotel project).

