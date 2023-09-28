On Sunday Flyers Flyers complete a weekend double-header when they travel to Coventry Blaze (face-off 17.15) in their opening Elite League fixture after squaring-up to Belfast Giants, sponsored by Stena Line, last season’s Grand Slam winners, at Kirkcaldy on Saturday (19.15).

New forward Anthon Eriksson conceded that this is a demanding weekend with a long bus trip in the middle of it and he admitted: “Probably, the last time I played two games in a weekend was when I was with the juniors ten years ago.”

Eriksson is from Kalix in Northern Sweden where most inhabitants derive their income from the forest industry so teams travel by bus to games but when he played senior hockey clubs flew to different venues.

Reflecting on hockey in Great Britain, Eriksson said he was surprised with the high standard. He added: “I had some idea (about the hockey here) as a number of players are from North America.

“I did not know the league would have the pace in games it has, that surprised me a little bit. It fits my game and I like to play a fast game.”

The 28-year-old arrived at Kirkcaldy from a leading Swedish club and he is enjoying being with Flyers and playing in their atmospheric, pre-Second World War stadium.

Now, the 6ft 3in forward and his team-mates aim to make The Fife Ice Arena a formidable place to visit for opposing teams and the centre or right wing said: “We want to see fans go home happy with smiles on their faces and we are trying to make sure that every team is going to have a tough time coming here. I think we have a team which will compete at a high level and with speed all year.”

PICTURE: Fife Flyers in training at Fife Ice Arena ahead of their weekend double-header with Belfast Giants and at Coventry Blaze. Picture Nigel Duncan

