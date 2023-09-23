Stellar Monarchs kick-start their home matches in the Cab Direct Championship play-off on Saturday, weather permitting, when they host Scunthorpe Scorpions (7pm).
The Armadale combine desperately need to get themselves off the mark after a confidence-sapping 59-31 defeat at Scunthorpe).
Justin Sedgmen is guest replacement for suspended Craig Cook and Ryan Douglas is the standout for Scorpions but they also have a solid side.
It includes former Monarch Drew Kemp at reserve and Monarchs’ captain, Josh Pickering, said: “We all know what we have to do and we can only hope all the bad luck is behind us.”
STELLAR MONARCHS: Justin Sedgmen (guest), Lasse Fredriksen, Kye Thomson, Paco Castagna, Josh Pickering (captain), Dayle Wood, Bastian Borke.
ATTIS INSURANCE SCORPIONS: Ryan Douglas, Connor Mountain, Simon Lambert, Jake Allen, Michael Palm Toft, Nathan Ablitt, Drew Kemp.
NOTE: The match will be followed by a Northern Junior League fixture between Armadale Angels and Ashfield Giants and on Friday night Stellar Monarchs Academy produced one of their best displays of the season with a a 54-36 win over Mildenhall Fen Tigers, ending the visitors hopes of making the play-offs.
Scott Wilson, the Academy manager, said: “We produced a real team performance.”
