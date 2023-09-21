For members of the Interlopers Club and other keen orienteers “training” will take on a new twist this weekend in the Highlands.

Interlopers are staging an event in the stunning surroundings of Loch Vaa near Aviemore on Sunday 24 September, and in seeking to attract additional entries point out that there could be opportunities to witness the iconic “Flying Scotsman” locomotive on an adjacent track as it makes a visit to the Strathspey Railway.”

Entries officially closed at midnight last Sunday but will still be accepted at non-members rates subject to the availability of maps.

Organiser Max Carcas said: “The Loch Vaa event will be staged over classic terrain through nice woodland.

“Courses will be navigationally challenging but reward the orienteer with good running in a picturesque area.”

The Interlopers website points out: “The area consists of mixed, deciduous forest, pine around Loch Vaa and mixed pine/deciduous in the “moor” to the SE of the railway lines. There is significant amounts of regrowth in the latter area which course planning largely avoids. The deciduous area has significant summer bracken which affects limited parts of courses.

“Only the longest courses cross the steam railway line at obligatory points.”

The club will also be holding training sessions through the woods and advice and tips will be available.

For more email: info@interlopers.org.uk

Meanwhile, the European Orienteering championships take place near Lake Garda, Italy, from October 4-8 with a number of local athletes selected for Team GB.

They include Interlopers brother-and-sister Freddie and Pippa Carcas.

Freddie only recently returned from a track scholarship at university in Boise, Idaho, but was added to the squad after success in an event in Alloa.

Others are Peter Hodkinson (Interlopers), Peter Molloy (Edin University and Forth Valley), Eddie Narbos (Edin Univ.), Rachel Brown (Edin Southern), Mairi Eades (Interlopers) Kirstin Maxwell (Roxburgh Reivers).

Backing up the GB team will be Interlopers members Murray Strain and Andy Kitchin.

Pippa Carcas in action

Freddie Carcas

Like this: Like Loading...