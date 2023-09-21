The second instalment of a match marking the contributions to rugby of the late David Mercer will be held at Wardie on Saturday when his Broughton club entertain local rivals, Leith.

In the late 1960’s a 14-year-old David was playing for Broughton HS when a collapsed scrum resulted in him becoming paralysed.

This didn’t stop David, who sadly died in 2018. He won medals in the Paralympic Commonwealth games, becoming a successful businessman and long term supporter of Broughton while also having an affection for Leith.

Academic success was also a feature of David’s inspirational life and in 2000 he was awarded the MBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to the Computer Softwear Industry. At the time he was CEO of East Lothian based ScaPA Technologies Ltd.

In the inaugural fixture last year Broughton came away with the win. Saturday’s encounter in East Division One kicks off at 3pm.

