Edinburgh’s Ignite restaurant, which specialises in authentic Indian and Bengali food, has won its third award of 2023.

The restaurant was selected as Best Asian Restaurant, Edinburgh in the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards held at the city’s Sheraton Grand Hotel. The awards, organised by the Asian Catering Federation, in association with Just Eat, are in their seventh year and supporters include Cobra Beer.

Ignite, which opened in 2004, was selected from a shortlist of 70 restaurants and takeaways across the whole of Scotland, and from 13 in Edinburgh.

The restaurant is now a three-time winner, having won the same award previously, in 2020 and 2021.

In May this year, Ignite was also named ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ in the Scotland Prestige Awards 2023/2024. These awards “recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.” In the same month it also attracted an award from LUXlife magazine, which named Ignite ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant 2023 – Edinburgh’ in its 2023 Restaurant and Bar Awards.

In addition, Ignite was announced as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner, in November last year. This accolade is awarded to restaurants that “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year. Tripadvisor reported that Ignite was in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

Ignite’s owner, Mohammed Khan said: “Since Ignite opened, 19 years ago, we have always aimed to deliver the very best food, service and ambience for our customers and we are delighted to be honoured with this award again.”

Ignite is at 272-274 Morrison Street (0131 228 5666) and www.igniterestaurant.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...