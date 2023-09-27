Edinburgh Police have issued an appeal for any information which will help them to trace a man who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.

Martin Sinnett, 70, was last seen in Thorntree Street, around 5.45pm on Monday, 25 September, 2023.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard.

When last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and a kilted jacket.

Martin SInnett

Sergeant Paul Anderson said: “Our enquiries to trace Martin are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Martin or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0708 of 26 September, 2023.

