Nicola Lamb (19) will lead out a 50-strong team raising funds for Edinburgh cancer charity It’s good 2 give at this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

Joanna Lamb who died in 2019 joined MSPs at Holyrood to support the Kiltwalk © Lenny Warren / Warren Media

Nicola’s older sister Joanna Lamb died in 2019 aged 18, and the cancer charity created The Joanna Lamb Award for Outstanding Volunteering in her memory and all the work she did as a volunteer.

The charity explain why they named the award in her honour: “Joanna’s bright and friendly personality and love of sport will always be remembered by us and her family are still a huge part of the It’s good 2 give. They are very much involved in lots of our projects and her dad, Alan plays a big part in the presentation of this award.”

Nicola, who works with the charity as a fundraiser and volunteer recruitment adviser, will be joined on the walk by her mother Angela who works for the headline sponsor Royal Bank of Scotland.

It’s good 2 give supports the physical and mental well-being of young cancer patients and their families in Scotland. The charity delivers vital work in communities across Edinburgh and Glasgow, having recently raised more than £1m to provide specialist psychologists, available through NHS services, to help cancer patients and their families navigate the mental-health challenges presented by a diagnosis.

The charity provides practical assistance through parent and patient packs containing essential supplies for hospital stays such as clothing and personal hygiene products. Recently, the charity introduced a provision of dolls featuring no head hair so that children undergoing cancer treatment can play with a toy that they feel represented by.

The charity also operates the ‘Ripple Retreat’ which offers young cancer patients and their families a chance to unwind during the most challenging of times, in soothing natural surroundings on the shores of Loch Venachar in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Stays at the Ripple Retreat are entirely free, backed by fundraising efforts from volunteers such as Nicola.

Nicolasaid: “The Kiltwalk events are such a brilliant opportunity each year for us to raise money at It’s good 2 give.

“Every good idea needs a name, so I started Nic’s Nifty Fifty to try and get 50 volunteers together to represent the charity at this year’s Kiltwalk. I’m delighted to say we are making great progress and we’re well on track to hit more than double the target! I’d like to welcome anybody who would like to join the team to sign-up. It’s really easy and you just need to put ‘Nic’s Nifty Fifty’ as your organisation at sign-up.

All of our walks are of course dedicated in memory of my sister Joanna. The Kiltwalk provides a wonderful opportunity to get active, spend time with friends and family and raise money for some brilliant causes. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honour my sister’s legacy.”

Nicola and some of the members of the team – including the charity founder Lynne McNicoll second from the right

